It will be Afternoon Tea Week from 9-15 August 2021, when the cucumber sandwich comes into its own along with as many types of tea that you can shake a tea strainer at.

Scotland’s top afternoon tea destinations are now polishing champagne flutes and filling the cake stands ahead of what they hope will be a busy National Afternoon Tea week this August. Here are some suggestions for Edinburgh and beyond.

Edinburgh’s five-star Prestonfield House spreads its wings with brand-new Peacock Afternoon Tea

Prestonfield House – Peacock Afternoon Tea

Priestfield Road, Edinburgh EH16 5UT

Set in 20 acres of beautiful gardens and only five minutes from the city centre, Edinburgh’s Prestonfield House offers the peace and privacy of a country estate right in the centre of town. This summer guests can take full advantage of the hotel’s lavish grounds and enjoy their tea, hot savouries and home-made scones al fresco. Afternoon tea is now served outdoors on the terrace and in the gardens, where the resident peacocks are known to pay a flying visit.

Menu highlights include haggis bonbons, rustic thyme and apple sausage rolls, and sandwiches with Prestonfields’ honey-roast gammon and Dijon mustard. After these savoury goodies, choose from strawberry tarts, salted caramel éclairs, orange and lemon carrot cakes, and white chocolate and redcurrant macarons to enjoy with a selection of teas including Prestonfield’s own unique blends.

Price list:

Afternoon tea – £35 per person

Champagne afternoon tea – £45 per person

Availability:

Served daily from 12:00pm-7:00pm

Vegan and Vegetarian options available

Book online via the hotel’s website

The Tapestry Terrace at Prestonfield House, Edinburgh. Photograph David Cheskin

McLarens on the Corner – Afternoon tea

8 Morningside Rd, Edinburgh EH10 4DD

Catch up with friends and family on The Holy Corner this summer, with the brand-new afternoon tea on offer at McLarens on the Corner. Savoury delights include smoked salmon and cream cheese quiche, mushroom parfait choux and a prawn, avocado and chilli jam toastie. To follow, choose from a range of sweet treats including a banoffee slice and freshly baked scones with jam and cream.

Price list:

Afternoon tea – £25 per person

Champagne afternoon tea – £34 per person

Availability:

Fri-Sun 12:00pm-4:00pm

For more information and reservations visit the website

McLarens on the Corner – at Holy Corner

Gleneagles – Beatrix Potter-themed Glendevon Afternoon Tea

The Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder PH3 1NF

One of Scotland’s most iconic afternoon tea venues is adding some fun to its traditional Glendevon afternoon tea this summer, with the launch of a Beatrix Potter-themed menu for the enjoyment of both adults and children. Although a delicious new menu, tea is still served in the stunning Glendevon Room, where guests can relax and take in the hotel’s stunning greenery.

The new menu, inspired by the author’s childhood holidays to Perthshire, includes Johnny Town Mouse’s pea and potato croquettes, Little Pig Robinsons crumpet and crab, and Herdwick lamb sausage rolls with Mr McGregor’s cabbage. Sweet treats include a Squirrel Nutkin’s fruit and nut slice and a ‘hiding behind the blackcurrant bush’ currant bun.

Price list:

Afternoon tea – £50 per person (£25 for children)

Champagne afternoon tea – £67 per person

Rosé Champagne afternoon tea – £68 per person

Availability:

Fri-Mon 12:30pm-4:45pm

Visit the website for more information.

Literary afternoon tea at Gleneagles

Fairmont St Andrews – Fairmont afternoon tea

Fairmont St Andrews, St Andrews, KY16 8PN

Sip your tea by the sea at this iconic luxury hotel and take in the beautiful scenery that St Andrews has to offer. Spend a leisurely afternoon in the Atrium Lounge beneath the 60-metre lighting sculpture, situated in the heart of the hotel, which was inspired by the artists’ views of the rolling hills and crashing waves overlooked by the venue.

Indulge in a delicious afternoon tea which showcases a range of teas, home-made sandwiches, scones, cakes and pastries made fresh by the hotel’s executive pastry chef. The cherry on top of this delicious offering is the venue’s exclusive partnership with Moët & Chandon, giving guests the choice to elevate their afternoon with the addition of the luxury champagne.

Price list:

Afternoon tea – £27 per person

Champagne afternoon tea – £40 per person

Availability:

Mon-Sun 1:00pm-4:00pm

Visit the website

Fairmont St Andrews

Ness Walk – Heavenly afternoon tea

12 Ness Walk, Inverness IV3 5SQ

Enjoy a slice of paradise with the Heavenly Afternoon Tea at the Ness Walk hotel which offers a modern twist on a British classic. Freshly baked scones and desserts made daily by the pastry chef are paired with mouth-watering sandwiches and savoury treats, with flavours and textures that reflect the season. The menu is regularly updated with current themes and events such as Wimbledon inspiring the delicious goods on offer.

Price list:

Afternoon tea – £23.95 per person

Champagne afternoon tea – £32.50 per person

Vegan afternoon tea – @23.95 per person

Availability:

Served daily from 12:00pm-4:00pm

For more information and reservations visit the website

The Torridon Hotel – The Torridon afternoon tea

Annat, By Achnasheen, Wester Ross IV22 2EY

Experience Highland hospitality at its finest with an elegant afternoon tea in the 1887 restaurant at The Torridon with spectacular views over Loch Torridon and the Torridon Hills. Appreciate the authentic taste of Scotland with dainty sandwiches filled with fresh ingredients sourced from Loch Torridon and the hotel farm and kitchen. Finish off the afternoon by treating yourself to a freshly baked scone with jam and cream or a white chocolate and sea salt macaroon.

Price list:

Torridon afternoon tea – £30 per person

Torridon afternoon tea with Moet Champagne – £42.50 per person

Torridon afternoon tea with Arcturus Gin – £42.50 per person

Availability:

Wed-Sun 1:00pm-4:30pm

For more information and reservations visit the website

Enjoying afternoon tea with a view

Links House – Joseph Perrier Afternoon tea

Royal Dornoch, Golf Rd, Dornoch IV25 3LW

Indulge in a classic afternoon tea at Links House where the tea is served from a traditional Samovar, a metal urn historically used to brew tea, and the Joseph Perrier champagne is on ice awaiting your arrival. Delicious savouries including pork, pancetta and prune sausage rolls accompany the delicious assortment of finger sandwiches. Look forward to a delicious sweet treat to finish, including lemon tarts and chocolate and mint macaroons, to pair with a selection of teas.

Price list:

Afternoon tea – £25 per person

Champagne afternoon tea – £35 per person

Availability:

Friday and Saturday 12:30pm-3:30pm

Booking required

For more information and reservations visit the website

The Storehouse – Adult and children’s afternoon tea

Foulis Ferry, Evanton, Ross-shire, IV16 9UX

Relax and enjoy a scrumptious afternoon tea at The Storehouse whilst enjoying views across the Cromarty Firth to the Black Isle. Savour the delicious sandwiches packed with local ingredients, pork and apple sausage rolls, homemade cakes, biscuits, mini meringues and a selection of scones accompanied by clotted cream and Caithness jam. The younger guests can join the adults with their very own afternoon tea catered to their taste buds.

Price list:

Afternoon tea – £13.50 per person

Children’s afternoon tea – £8.95 person

Drinks charged separately.

Availability:

Monday to Saturday from 3pm, please book 24 hours in advance.

Vegetarian and gluten free options available

For more information and bookings visit the website

The Gailes Hotel and Spa – Afternoon tea

Marine Dr, Irvine KA11 5AE

A stone’s throw from the beach and only a forty-minute drive from Glasgow city centre, The Gailes Hotel and Spa is the perfect sea-side retreat to escape the city and unwind with friends and family. Treat yourself or a loved one to a spa day and afternoon tea package at the hotel’s recently refurbished Si! Spa, where you can look forward to tea, scones and bubbles after an afternoon of relaxation.

Price list:

Afternoon tea – £26 for two people (£13 to add another guest).

Availability:

Served daily from 2pm-5pm

For more information and reservations visit the website

Social Bite – Afternoon tea for two

Bring the indulgence home to you this summer with a Social Bite afternoon tea. The beautifully packaged boxes come with a selection of finger sandwiches and artisan rolls, handmade scones with jam and cream and a selection of sweet treats to pair with a range of teas from Eteaket – an independent, Edinburgh-based tea brand. Treat yourself, or surprise a loved one with a delivery of one of these delicious boxes and you will be helping Social Bite’s mission to end homelessness in Scotland. Afternoon tea proceeds go towards supporting more people into jobs who may be experiencing homelessness as an extreme barrier to employment.

Price list:

£25 for two

Vegetarian options available

Availability:

Monday-Friday. Edinburgh and Glasgow postcodes only.

For more information and orders visit the website on https://shop.social-bite.co.uk/product/afternoon-tea/

Social Bite picnic afternoon teas

