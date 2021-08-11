Fans favourite Shane Owen makes a welcome return for Fife Flyers as head coach Todd Dutiaume steps-up his recruitment for the new season set to start in November.

Owen made more than 100 appearances for the Kirkcaldy-based, Elite League club in two seasons before moving to the Belfast Giants in 2019.

During that time, Owen was one of the top four goaltenders in the league but the 31-year-old’s time at Belfast was cut short due to the pandemic.

However, he iced for Coventry Blaze to compete in the Elite League mini-series earlier this year.

Dutiaume said: “We could not be happier to welcome Shane back to Flyers. It was disappointing to see him leave.

“Everybody knows what Shane brings to the table and this is going to give us a huge boost. He is a true professional.”

