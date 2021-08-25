Following the fire on George IV Bridge on Tuesday the cordon around the site near The Elephant House has been reduced. This is to allow pedestrians to reach all business north of the bridge over Merchant Street.

Candlemaker Row, Merchant Street and the rest of George IV Bridge remain closed. The Fire Service has left the site of the fire but there are still police officers and contractors on the site.

Council Leader Adam McVey said: “Thanks to the swift response of all partner agencies involved we’re now able to begin gradually reopening George IV Bridge – once again they have served our Capital with distinction. As the recovery and further investigations continue, there will still be some disruption to traffic, as well as bus diversions. We’re working to keep this to a minimum, in close communication with Lothian Buses, though I would encourage anyone travelling to the area to check the latest diversion information.

“It’s down to the tireless work of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service that this major fire was brought under control. while our Resilience and Roads teams, along with Police Scotland, were quick to make the surrounding area secure yesterday. They were greatly aided by the Salvation Army, who kindly provided tea and biscuits to all those helping out!”

Depute Leader Cammy Day said: “Thankfully no one was seriously injured, though our thoughts are with the fire fighter who received hospital treatment. We also sympathise with the building owners who will now have to deal with the repercussions of this fire. Our Shared Repairs Service will remain on-site, along with contractors, to assess the damage and make the area safe.”

Like this: Like Loading...