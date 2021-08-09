Pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason will perform Clara Schumann’s Piano Concerto with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and new Music Director Vasily Petrenko on 9th August.
Kanneh-Mason first rose to prominence as one of her family’s seven remarkable musical siblings and has since forged a hugely successful solo career. She has long championed the music of Clara Schumann, most prominently in her much-admired 2019 debut album, ‘Romance — the Piano Music of Clara Schumann’ devoted to the composer’s music.
Mon 9 Aug
6:00pm
Mon 9 Aug 8:30pm
Venue: Edinburgh Academy Junior School
Price: £29-£34 (Concessions available)
Duration: Approximately 1 hour 10 mins
If you require a wheelchair space or a free essential companion ticket, please contact EIF on +44 (0) 131 473 2056. For more information see their access page.
