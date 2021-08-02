Join speakers from Royal Botanic Gardens Edinburgh, The Palace of Holyroodhouse, and the Royal Zoological Society of Edinburgh exploring the roots, shoots, and stories of three Physic Gardens growing in Edinburgh.

We recently wrote about the public garden beside Holyrood Palace and now you will have the opportunity to learn more about the background to all of these healing gardens.

Find out how the seventeenth-century roots of Holyrood garden blossomed into the modern Royal Botanic Garden, and discover the practical and nutritional benefits of the garden at the Zoo.

As well as exploring the distinct histories, identities and purposes of each modern garden space, this event will also trace the theme of health and wellbeing common throughout the three gardens, and will include an opportunity for audience questions.

This event will be live streamed on the Royal Collection Trust Youtube channel embedded below. Just set a reminder for Thursday.

Venue: Online Event @Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh

Dates: Thursday 5 August 2021

Start Time: 7pm

End Time: 8pm

Like this: Like Loading...