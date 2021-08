The beautiful garden at Blackhall Library is in need of some TLC after over a year of neglect.

There are gardening sessions organised at the library on 6 and 7 August and 20 and 21 August 2021.

The library is now open again:

Monday 1-5pm

Tuesday 10am-5pm

Wednesday 1-5pm

Thursday 10am-5pm

Friday 10am-2pm

Saturday 10am-2pm

Phone 0131 529 5595 to book a place.

