A throwback to last Thursday, 24 June 2021 when I was out and about looking for the Flying Scotsman.

I already had the details of where the train would be at various times of the day, and headed for one of the vantage points near Musselburgh for the photo below.

In the pouring, rain characteristic of British Summertime, LNER Pacific Flying Scotsman approaches Musselburgh, East Lothian with Steam Dreams’ York to Edinburgh Waverley excursion. PHOTO Adam Zawadzki

Earlier in the day I filmed the train in Fife.

Our @AdamZawadzki100 was in Fife and the Lothians last week on the trail of the Flying Scotsman pic.twitter.com/N3BWzoeF2G — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) July 1, 2021

Like this: Like Loading...