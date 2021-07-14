The Edinburgh Festival Carnival is back for 2021 with a range of activities all taking place online.

Photo Greg Macvean

The 2021 event includes international and Scottish artists including musicians, dancers, poets, acrobats, jugglers and cooks.

The three-day celebration will feature a vibrant mix of free performances and workshops brought to audiences on Youtube and Facebook.

Earlier today Carnival performer Monique Hendry displayed one of the incredible carnival costumes in front of Edinburgh Castle on Castle Terrace in the heart of the capital.

The Edinburgh Festival Carnival will run from Friday 16 – Sunday 18 July 2021.

https://edinburghjazzfestival.com/carnival

Photo Greg Macvean

Photo Greg Macvean

