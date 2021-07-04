Scotland Loves Local is a campaign headed up by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) urging shoppers to stand by local business wherever you are in the country.

In Edinburgh and Lothians people are urged to support their local businesses this summer.

The message today is: It has never been more critical to choose local. A major new marketing campaign begins today. Click here for details of the new Scotland Loves Local Gift Card which is one of the ways to support local business.

© Sandy young Photography Celebration of Scotland's Small and Rural Towns at the Scottish Parliament

STP Chief Officer Phil Prentice said: “Whether in Edinburgh or towns across the Lothians, the power of choosing local and supporting your region’s businesses should not be underestimated. As individuals, making the right choice has never been more important for our communities.

“As more options open up, we cannot afford to overlook the people and businesses who have been there when we needed them most during the pandemic.

“We need people to make a conscious decision to support those around them – whether for shopping, services, a meal with friends or a day out. By choosing local we will make a tremendous difference to the fabric and fortunes of our communities.

“If there is a positive which has come from the pandemic it is the way that we have all embraced local life. We must enhance that during recovery so that we do not fall back into unsustainable habits of the past. The future of businesses and jobs around us depends upon it.”

Community Wealth Minister Tom Arthur said: “We are delighted to be backing this innovative scheme as part of our pledge to support local businesses and communities within the first 100 days of government.

“The Gift Card is a quick and efficient way to encourage spend and drive sales growth in our local economies. Thanks to Scottish Government funding, this is the first of its kind on a national scale and I look forward to seeing businesses benefit from the opportunities it presents.

“In the coming months we will further bolster the Scotland Loves Local (SLL) campaign with the second tranche of our SLL Fund, helping communities revitalise their own towns or neighbourhoods, building wealth and delivering greater, greener and fairer prosperity.”

