The wild success of the Jammin’ Jars slot machine sent the software developer Push Gaming back to the drawing board to release a sequel. Jammin’ Jars 2 online slot comes three years after the first game and brings along an infectious groove. The set has the same fruity icons spread out over an 8×8 playtable. However, The visuals are blown up to match modern standards. The fruits have a glossy finish, palm trees sway in the background, and DJ Giga Jar jams to the soundtrack in the background as he oversees the action on the reels.

Pokie Gameplay

Jammin Jars 2 may have a unique appearance, but nothing changes about the gameplay. The set uses the standard grey Push Gaming UI panel. The fields that come in handy during the procedure are well-placed, and they include;

BALANCE – shows the available credits for stake placement

TOTAL BET – opens a tab with different bet values between 0.10 and 100 credits

Curved arrows – reveal a new set of icons

Play button – Triggers up to 100 autoplay spins that can stop with a single win and loss limits of up to 100x the total bet

WIN – displays the total payout for each round

This procedure does not require any skill to execute and remains the same in all Jammin’ Jars 2 versions. Players have to repeat the bet selection and spinning of reels after every round until the desired results are achieved, or gambling funds run out.

Photo by Igor Karimov on Unsplash

Jammin’ Jars 2 Winnings

Jammin’ Jars 2 slot machine retains many payouts in the first pokie and adds some of its own. The pokie’s winnings and features activate in different ways, including;

Symbol clusters

Jammin’ Jars 2 skips the inclusion of paylines or win ways and pays using clusters instead. Five or more icons appearing in sequential order vertically and horizontally activate payouts. The combinations can be of up to 64 characters, and the pomegranate is the most valuable of them all. The dynamic paytable appears as follows for ten-symbol combinations for 100 credits:

Character Winnings for 10-11 12-14 15-16 17-19 20-21 22-24 25-31 32+ Blueberry 60 100 150 300 500 1000 2000 10,000 Raspberry 80 120 200 400 600 1200 2500 12,500 Plum 100 150 250 500 700 1400 3000 15,000 Melon 120 200 300 600 800 1600 3500 20,000 Pineapple 300 400 600 1200 2000 4000 8000 60,000 Pomegranate 400 500 800 1500 2500 5000 10,000 100,000

Anytime Jammin’ Jars 2 creates a winning cluster, the involved icons exit the grid and leave room for others to enter from above. The Collapse feature continues until there are no more clusters.

Wild

The colorful jar plays the Jammin’ Jars 2 wild, replacing other icons to trigger payout clusters. However, it cannot form combos of its own. Wild jars do not disappear during the Collapse feature if they are involved in payout combinations. Instead, they move to another one of the empty spaces left behind before the icons above fall into place.

Jammin’ Jars 2 slot machine awards multipliers through the colorful wild jars. Each jar’s multiplier value starts 1x and grows by the same number for as long as it is used in a winning combination. The multiplier applies to any wins collected with the character’s help.

Instant Prize Symbol

Some Jammin’ Jars 2 symbols appear as different-colored coins with random credit values written on them. These icons pay when they create clusters of five or more items.

Fruit Blast Feature

The Jammin’ Jars 2 slot game activates this feature randomly after a cascading win. Once triggered, DJ Giga Jar moves his equalizer to the top of the grid and releases one or more colossal fruit icons of the same kind to the reels. Instant Prize Symbols can be awarded as well. The released characters convert into 1×1 icons that cover the area they appear. The grid is then assessed for payouts.

Free games

The multicolored jars that play the Jammin’ Jars 2 wilds also denote the scatters. Three or more scattered on the playtable activate six free spins. These freebies use the wager value of the triggering spin, and they use the same paytable for symbol clusters.

Collectable Gold Vinyl

A gold vinyl icon can appear during the Jammin’ Jars 2 base game, and it is collected. A regular paying icon fills the space left behind. When DJ Giga Jar reaches the MAX level, and the icon appears, the Giga Jar Feature may activate.

Giga Jar Feature

The Giga Jar Feature removes all icons from the board when it activates, including existing wilds. It then throws a new set of three or four wild jars anywhere and enters the reels as a 2×2, 3×3, or 4×4 Instant Prize Symbol. The bonus kicks off eight free spins that can reveal Instant Prize icons. Some of these items can award one or two rounds. The wilds still have multipliers that increase whenever they are part of an Instant Prize combination.

Free and Real Money Slots

Jammin’ Jars 2 online slot welcomes free and real money gamblers to try out its gameplay and features. The demo version is accessible on affiliate sites and casinos partnered with Push Gaming. The requirement for account creation values from one destination to another.

The real money variation is restricted to casinos only, and account registration is necessary. Both options resemble each other to the tee, and the only difference is the use of cash bets in one and fun credits in the other.

Mobile Affinity

Jammin’ Jars 2 slot game rocks the same HTML5 technology found in all other Push Gaming slots. This tech makes it accessible on mobile and PC gadgets in instant play mode. No app installation is necessary to launch on almost any web browser.

RTP and Volatility

Jammin’ Jars 2 casino slot uses an RTP configuration of 96.4%. This rate is slightly lower than the original, but the increased value of its features makes it justifiable. High volatility accompanies this percentage, making it a good option for high rollers.

Wrap Up

Jammin’ Jars 2 earns a place in the category of great sequels thanks to the fiery upgrade it gives to the first title’s features. The staggering maximum win upgrade from 20,000x to 50,000x the bet is impressive, and the shiny visuals make the pokie a blast to play.

Like this: Like Loading...