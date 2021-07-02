I love going to the hairdresser and was delighted to have the opportunity to visit MarkDavid. As I walked along Henderson Row I knew instantly where I was going by the wonderful floral welcoming arch over the door at No 83.

Abiding by the covid guidelines, I waited at the entrance until invited in. The welcome inside was every bit as lovely – and the stunning interior design definitely creates a ‘wow’ factor. There is no doubt that considerable thought has gone into creating a unique client experience, from the fresh colour scheme and House of Hackney wallpaper, Japanese kimono (for female clients) and head massage to the luxury products, mini-cupcakes and the display of fresh flowers.

As part of my hair wash, while lying on the relaxing massage chair, I was treated to a head massage by assistant Marina who had begun by asking about any special hair concerns I may have before selecting just the right shampoo and conditioner for me.

Then it was over to salon owner, Mark, for my blow dry. Again, he selected just the right products for my style as he told me about his thought process behind this unique salon. MarkDavid was opened at the end of 2019 and he used the lockdown to bring his own creative vision to life blending his passion for hairdressing with that of interior design. He explained that he wanted the salon to function like a hair salon and feel like an opulent, comforting and relaxing space. Something he has definitely achieved.

Alongside the extensive hair treatment menu which includes luxury treatments to spoil yourself such as Hair Treatment Comfort (£55) and Hair Treatment Purity (£65) there is a beauty treatment menu offered by Holly Rox Beauty. Holly shares the same ethos of customer care and quality treatments. Most recently she has added the medical grade Elim pedicure (£50) which is described as a ‘facial for the feet’ and which clients enjoy while lying on the relaxing massage chair.

As I left the salon with my fresh blow dry (£35), and feeling very glam, heading to drinks with a friend in town, I reflected on a lovely experience and one that I’ll definitely do again.

For further information or book please visit the salon’s website or call 0131 285 0991.

