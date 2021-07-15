Edinburgh International Film Festival is delighted to announce that the 74th edition of the Edinburgh International Film Festival will host a unique screening of the eagerly awaited film adaptation of the award-winning hit musical ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’.

The film will have its Special Preview screening at the Festival Theatre – a ‘coming home’ of sorts – where the stage musical was the last show to play before the March 2020 lockdown.

On Friday 20 August, the EIFF screening which will be accessed by the public using an EIFF first ‘Pay-What-You-Can’ model will be preceded by a unique and inclusive outdoor celebration event in St Andrew Square Edinburgh’s Talking About Jamie.

EIFF is also delighted to reveal that Jamie Campbell and his mother Margaret, the subjects of the original documentary that inspired the musical will be attending the screening and festivities.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Inspired by true events, ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ is the film adaptation of the award-winning hit musical from London’s West End, about Jamie New (newcomer Max Harwood), a teenager in a blue-collar English town with a dream of life on stage. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after graduation, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition as a fierce and proud drag queen. His best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel) and his loving mom (Sarah Lancashire) shower him with endless support while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Richard E. Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance.

But it’s not all rainbows for Jamie as his unsupportive dad (Ralph Ineson), an uninspired career advisor (Sharon Horgan), and some ignorant school kids attempt to rain on his sensational aspirations. In rousing and colourful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to be more accepting, and to see the value in facing adversity stepping out of the darkness into the spotlight.

In true Jamie style Edinburgh International Film Festival is inviting everybody to an event to celebrate being themself at St Andrew Square, Edinburgh’s Talking About Jamie. The evening will kick off with drag queen entertainment and cocktails. Those dressed to impress will be in with a chance of prizes for the best outfits. Tickets are free to Edinburgh’s Talking About Jamie and must be booked in addition to tickets to the Special Preview screening at Festival Theatre.

The iconic Edinburgh square will also be home to EIFF’s Film Fest in the City, a series of free outdoor screenings delivered in partnership with Essential Edinburgh.

Jonathan Butterell, Director of ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ said: “I am thrilled to be presenting ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ at the Edinburgh International Film Festival as a Special Preview, a city that early spring last year, just before the national lockdown, embraced the stage musical so enthusiastically! I am also delighted to hear about the plans for Edinburgh’s Talking About Jamie celebrations and cannot wait to see Edinburgh putting its best frock on and get singing!”

Nick Varley, Lead Guest Programmer of Edinburgh International Film Festival added: “Has Sheffield ever looked so glamourous? ‘Everyone’s Talking About Jamie’ has all the ingredients of a classic feel good musical, proving that being yourself and following your dream always triumphs over adversity. After a year of lockdowns we all need a reason to have fun and Jamie provides it in spades. We are delighted to present it as our Special Preview screening.”

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ will be exclusively released on Prime Video on 17th September 2021.

