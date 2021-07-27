The number of cases of Covid-19 in Scotland were announced by the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, at a media briefing today.
Ms Sturgeon pointed out that these numbers represented the lowest positivity rate since 19 June.
She also explained that the vaccine has now been offered to all adults, with 90% taking up the offer and having had their first dose. Approximately 70% of all adults have had both doses which is 92% of all people aged 40 and over. However she said that the government is not complacent and will be working to try and ensure that as near 100% of the eligible population is vaccinated.
The Scottish Government following JCVI advice is now advising that all pregnant women should get the vaccine, and she reported that more than 4,000 pregnant women have already had the vaccine.
Next Tuesday the First Minister will report to The Scottish Parliament about the next steps in relaxing restrictions or otherwise depending on the numbers then.
Since Monday 19 July all parts of Scotland are now in Level 0. This does not mean that we are living without any restrictions at all, but it is certainly better than at some stages in the last 15 months or so. There is a table at the foot of this article explaining what the restrictions are in detail.
All the details are on The Scottish Government website and are summarised as:
At Level 0:
- you can meet socially in groups:
- of up to 8 people from 4 households in your home or theirs – and can stay overnight
- of up to 10 people from 4 households in an indoor public place like a café, pub or restaurant
- of up to 15 people from 15 households outdoors
- under 12s do not count towards the total number of people or households meeting outside but count towards the household numbers indoors
- you do not need to physically distance from family and friends in a private home
- you can travel anywhere in Scotland in Levels 0, 1 or 2 but must not enter a Level 3 or 4 area unless for a permitted reason
- you can travel anywhere in England, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands – before you travel you must check the travel rules in those countries
- you can provide informal childcare, for example to look after a grandchild
- up to 200 people can attend weddings and funerals
- tradespeople can carry out any work in your home such as painting, decorating or repairing
- you should work from home where possible
The next significant date is 9 August when the vast majority of over 40s will have a significant level of protection. At that time it might be possible to move beyond Level 0, but it will depend on the data at the time. But in any case the government will not advise an immediate return to full offices working from 9 August. All of these measures will take time to put back in place.
Statistics
Deaths involving COVID-19 for Week 28: 12 – 18 July 2021
As at 18 July, 10,268 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS).
In the week 12 – 18 July, 47 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, an increase of 16 deaths from the previous week.
There were 11 deaths in Glasgow City, six deaths in the city of Edinburgh, and five deaths in Dundee City. In total, 19 council areas had at least one death last week.
1,125 deaths were registered in total in Scotland in week 28 of 2021. This was 100, or 10%, more deaths than the five year average for week 28.
Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 47 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
“Eleven deaths were aged under 65, seven were aged 65-74 and there were 29 deaths in people aged 75 or over. 27 were male and 20 were female.
“Thirty-eight deaths were in hospitals, four deaths occurred in care homes, four were at home or in a non-institutional setting, and there was one death in another institutional setting.”
Figures below with an asterisk are provisional and reflect some difficulty in establishing the correct figure.
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New tests
|Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks)
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold)
|Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of first dose vaccinations administered
|Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in bold
|Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
|27 July 2021
|1,044
|160
|20,594
|5.6%
|7
|7,866
|63
|472
|342,059
|4,000,653
|18,857
|3,108,928
|26 July 2021
|1,000
|178
|13,635
|8.0%
|0
|7,859
|65
|475
|341,015
|3,998,627
|14,132
|3,092,102
|25 July 2021
|1,237
|234
|18,180
|7.5%
|0
|7,859
|64
|480
|340,015
|3,997,105
|17,273
|3,079,492
|24 July 2021
|1,307
|247
|23,857
|6.1%
|11
|7,859
|60
|478
|338,778
|3,994,883
|22,194
|3,064,441
|23 July 2021
|1,505
|269
|25,795
|6.4%
|6
|7,848
|57
|502
|337,471
|3,992,327
|18,932
|3,044,803
|22 July 2021
|1,825
|363
|33,280
|6.0%
|22
|7,842
|58
|488
|335,966
|3,989,927
|20,619
|3,028,271
|21 July 2021
|1,686
|317
|31,462
|6.0%
|7
|7,820
|51
|529
|334,141
|3,987,074
|18,060
|3,010,505
|20 July 2021
|1,604
|304
|19,073
|9.2%
|13
|7,813
|47
|529
|332,455
|3,984,433
|18,823
|2,995,086
|19 July 2021
|1,464
|346
|15,660
|10.3%
|0
|7,800
|45
|536
|330,851
|3,981,950
|18,620
|2,978,746
|18 July 2021
|1,735
|385
|19,427
|9.8%
|0
|7,800
|46
|511
|329,387
|3,976,022
|17,274
|2,966,054
|17 July 2021
|2,317
|490
|29,634
|8.6%
|4
|7,800
|49
|517
|327,652
|3,970,026
|21,098
|2,954,776
|16 July 2021
|2,047
|479
|26,868
|8.5%
|5
|7,796
|48
|532
|325,335
|3,963,502
|20,025
|2,940,202
|15 July 2021
|2,086
|376
|34,773
|6.6%
|19
|7,791
|47
|543
|323,288
|3,956,549
|20,329
|2,927,130
|14 July 2021
|2,636
|534
|35,849
|8.1%
|11
|7,772
|46
|515
|321,202
|3,948,446
|18,222
|2,914,904
|13 July 2021
|2,529
|594
|23,804
|11.5%
|4
|7,761
|41
|506
|318,566
|3,941,571
|17,449
|2,903,557
|12 July 2021
|2,134*
|482
|21,326*
|11.1%
|0
|7,757
|40
|469
|316,037
|3,934,408
|21,944
|2,893,271
|11 July 2021
|2,048
|438
|20,242
|11.2%
|0
|7,757
|40
|444
|313,903
|3,928,409
|24,480
|2,877,326
|10 July 2021
|2,190
|27,162
|7
|7,757
|42
|435
|26,128
|9 July 2021
|3,216
|775
|35,331
|9.9%
|6
|7,750
|39
|427
|309,665
|3,911,189
|28,377
|2,843,938
|8 July 2021
|2,802
|591
|38,333
|8%
|4
|7,744
|38
|401
|306,449
|3,900,864
|27,672
|2,825,886
|7 July 2021
|3,799
|866
|40,842
|10.0%
|5
|7,740
|34
|387
|303,647
|3,890,176
|28,549
|2,808,902
|6 July 2021
|2,363
|502
|25,123
|10.2%
|6
|7,735
|32
|346
|299,848
|3,879,458
|27,170
|2,791,071
|5 July 2021
|2,372
|561
|20,222
|12.6%
|0
|7,729
|30
|338
|297,485
|3,869,223
|23,619
|2,774,136
|4 July 2021
|2,726
|641
|25,648
|11.4%
|0
|7,729
|25
|316
|295,113
|3,857,584
|25,996
|2,762,156
|3 July 2021
|3,108
|683
|34,567
|9.6%
|3
|7,729
|25
|305
|292,387
|3,844,371
|24,627
|2,749,373
|2 July 2021
|3,823
|10.8%
|4
|7,726
|19
|285
|289,279
|3,831,770
|30,141
|2,737,347
|1 July 2021
|4,234
|999
|42,843
|10.5%
|6
|7,722
|16
|275
|285,456
|3,816,251
|27,272
|2,722,725
|30 June 2021
|3,887
|843
|41,710
|9.8%
|3
|7,716
|19
|235
|281,222
|3,799,467
|28,622
|2,712,237
|29 June 2021
|3,118
|777
|27,875
|11.6%
|1
|7,713
|20
|215
|277,335
|3,781,887
|25,928
|2,701,195
|28 June 2021
|3,285
|795
|27,226
|12.6%
|0
|7,712
|20
|202
|274,217
|3,765,379
|30,287
|2,691,775
|27 June 2021
|2,639
|657
|31,695
|8.9%
|1
|7,712
|17
|196
|3,747,510
|29,939
|2,679,357
|26 June 2021
|2,836
|849
|33,569
|8.9%
|3
|7,711
|18
|197
|268,293
|3,730,101
|39,730
|2,666,827
|25 June 2021
|1,747
|284
|26,794
|6.9%
|2
|7,708
|16
|188
|265,457
|3,709,801
|2,647,397
|24 June 2021
|2,999
|7.7%
|5
|17
|177
|23 June 2021
|2,969
|830
|42,310
|7.3%
|5
|7,701
|18
|170
|260,711
|3,682,620
|31,746
|2,617,450
|22 June 2021
|2,167
|581
|25,038
|9.1%
|4
|7,696
|18
|171
|257,742
|3,664,571
|32,917
|2,602,753
|21 June 2021
|1,250
|7.2%
|0
|7,692
|14
|158
|20 June 2021
|1,205
|321
|22,098
|5.8%
|0
|7,692
|254,325
|3,630,589
|35,652
|2,571,637
|19 June 2021
|1,209
|331
|4.5%
|2
|7,692
|253,120
|18 June 2021
|950
|212
|29,254
|3.5%
|2
|7,690
|12
|128
|251,911
|3,591,638
|39,649
|2,535,803
|17 June 2021
|1,317
|262
|30,990
|4.6%
|4
|7,688
|12
|140
|250,961
|3,571,726
|42,695
|2,516,066
|16 June 2021
|1,129
|35,638
|3.4%
|1
|7,684
|15
|133
|248,515
|3,551,739*
|2,493,358
|15 June 2021
|974
|20,761
|5.0%
|2
|7,683
|17
|137
|248,515
|3,531,461
|37,140
|2,470,181
|14 June 2021
|761
|210
|15,781
|5.2%
|0
|7,681
|17
|128
|247,541
|3,517,668
|41,390
|2,446,834
|13 June 2021
|1036*
|230
|22,856
|5.0%
|0
|7,681
|246,780
|3,497,287
|43,034
|2,425,825
|12 June 2021
|1030*
|297
|26,650
|4.1%
|2
|7,681
|245,744
|3,477,378
|45,769
|2,402,700
|11 June 2021
|1,104*
|241
|28,563
|4.1%
|0
|7,679
|13
|132
|244,714
|3,459,063
|47,911
|2,375,246
|10 June 2021
|735
|217
|28,379
|2.8%
|1
|7,679
|14
|124
|243,610
|3,441,217
|50,272
|2,345,181
|9 June 2021
|1,011
|241
|36,227
|3.0%
|1
|7,678
|14
|121
|242,875
|3,422,431
|50,057
|2,313,695
|8 June 2021
|695
|157
|14,873
|5.0%
|0
|7,677
|12
|121
|241,864
|3,403,866
|48,489
|2,282,203
|7 June 2021
|641
|16,192
|4.2%
|0
|12
|122
|3,386,321
|2,251,259
|6 June 2021
|775
|215
|20,675
|4.0%
|0
|7,677
|240,528
|3,365,779
|44,883
|2,227,493
|5 June 2021
|860
|201
|27,436
|3.4%
|1
|7,677
|239,753
|3,345,842
|51,814
|2,202,547
|4 June 2021
|992
|213
|26,962
|3.9%
|2
|7,676
|8
|116
|238,893
|3,326,005
|53,145
|2,170,570
|3 June 2021
|835
|227
|31,841
|2.8%
|4
|7,674
|8
|110
|237,901
|3,305,812
|50,992
|2,137,618
|2 June 2021
|677
|160
|26,258
|2.8%
|1
|7,670
|10
|114
|237,066
|3,286,261
|49,917
|2,106,177
|1 June 2021
|478
|107
|16,489
|3.1%
|0
|7,669
|10
|106
|236,389
|3,267,290
|47,130
|2,075,231
|28 May 2021
|641
|132
|25,939
|2.6%
|2
|7,668
|6
|90
|234,312
|3,196,051
|49,965
|1,971,006
|3 May 2021
|132
|10,195
|1.5%
|0
|2,824,955
|1,326,599
|1 April 2021
|400
|73
|25,956
|1.8%
|8
|7,610
|21
|215
|218,432
|2,493,327
|42,984
|399,062
|27 March 2021
|563
|119
|25,519
|2.4%
|6
|7,584
|26
|283
|216,705
|2,358,807
|50,875
|294,714
|25 March 2021
|701
|157
|31,946
|2.4%
|10
|7,572
|32
|310
|215,599
|2,285,711
|50,083
|263,236
|27 February 2021
|525
|106
|19,615
|3.1%
|18
|7,129
|74
|898
|201,512
|1,570,153
|27,224
|72,178
|4 February 2021
|1,149
|159
|27,668
|4.9%
|53
|6,322
|127
|1,812
|183,418
|694,347
|45,085
|9,031
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|31 December 2021
|2,622
|28,295
|10.1%
|68
|70
|1,174
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644