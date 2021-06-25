Toby Gray (18) and Charlie Brett (22), known as The Tartaneers, have just completed running their 12th marathon in 12 days, in their HIGHLANDS2HOME (H2H) challenge back to Edinburgh.

We met them at Barnton and followed them most of the way to Haymarket. They had lots of support, although running along Queensferry Road was not without its own challenge as they had to stop at traffic lights and then pick up the pace again. They had set themselves a real test as the route ran up Clermiston Road past the Leonardo Hotel, which is a very steep incline. But Charlie explained that they had done a lot of training ahead of this last couple of weeks.

The two young men with a host of school friends and back up from parents began their charity challenge 12 days ago in Torrisdale in the north of Scotland and have run 314.4 miles on the way home to Edinburgh.

To donate to Highlands2Home click on the link https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Tartaneers.

The pair mapped out the route and came into Edinburgh a few hours ago with a posse of cyclists and runners alongside them. They took a break at Haymarket Station where we spoke to them.

Charlie and Toby @tartaneers1 have just completed 12 marathons in 12 days. They are raising funds for @MarieCurieSCO and @Make2ndsCount and have already beaten their own target of £30,000 pic.twitter.com/6pE9ahR6Er — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) June 25, 2021

All photos ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

The duo hoped to raise at least £30k for charities which provide vital support to families hit by cancer and by this afternoon they had already smashed their target.

Make2ndsCount is a patient and family-focused charity dedicated to giving hope to women and men living with secondary cancer. Based in Edinburgh, the charity aims to raise awareness and fund medical research that will contribute to increasing patients’ quality of life. Marie Curie is the other beneficiary; the country’s leading end of life charity providing frontline nursing and hospice care amongst other support services.

H2H has attracted a number of prestigious sponsors who have supported various legs of the boys’ journey down through Scotland, from the crags of Sutherland and Caithness, through the lush valleys of Highland Perthshire, to the Central Belt.

Event Sponsors

Gold Level: AMA and Gilson Gray

Silver Level: Soprano Ice, Little Monkeys Nursery, JRM Coachworks

Bronze Level: 12 marathon leg sponsors, Rick & Jill Stein Restaurants, Ondine Restaurant, Newhaven Fishmarket, Welch Fishmongers, Ugly Mugs vintage clothing, Cherrytrees Nurseries, Westerwood Properties, Dunedin Properties, Arnold Clark, Graham & Sibbald, Graham’s Family Dairy, Kitchens International Interiors

