Miele Professional today opens the doors to its new Experience Centre in Edinburgh to bring the brand closer to customers in Scotland.

With two experience centres already open in London and Abingdon this new centre will enable customers to experience the Miele brand first-hand and get expert advice on the products before making a purchase.

Edinburgh is ideally positioned to serve existing and potential customers who are based both in Scotland and the north of England and will be an opportunity for the Miele Professional partners in this area to demonstrate products to potential customers first-hand.

The Experience Centre will feature both Miele Domestic and Miele Professional products with the Professional range highlighting the brand’s capabilities in dishwashing and laundry products with its successful Little Giants range. There will be a team of eight Miele experts on hand in the centre to discuss the products with anyone who is interested to know more about the brand and the quality products it can offer.

As well as the products on display, the MEC will also offer masterclasses that will help potential customers to see and feel why Miele is one of the premium brands in the market. The classes will cover everything from features and benefits to the quality of design and manufacture so that customers are able to make an informed decision at the point of purchase. This is particularly important for commercial customers who are likely to be considering multiple equipment purchases.

Commenting on the opening, Simon Venni, UK&I sales manager at Miele Professional, said, “This is a fantastic opportunity for both our partners and our customers in Scotland and the North of England to be able to see the Miele Professional products in action and understand what sets us apart from our competition. Having a Miele Experience Centre in the north of the country will positively support our sales team and partner network.”

