Pensioners who missed out on more than a year of weekly excursions and bus trips enjoyed their first fun outing to The Three Bridges in Queensferry.

Like many other care homes, Cramond Residence had to put its most popular activities, days trips and excursions, on hold due to the pandemic, which has meant most residents have not ventured further than the garden grounds for more than 14 months.

Dedicated staff were delighted when they were given the green light to resume all of their interactive activities and compiled a list of the top pursuit’s residents wanted to see and do – the first being a scenic day out.

Four residents hit the road for a day out to The Three Bridges in Queensferry to take in the beautiful sights and views.

The day out was split between two groups, with two residents in the car at a time to maintain social distancing.

Morna, an 88-year-old resident at the plush care home, said: “It was a fantastic day out, and made for a nice trip down memory lane visiting places we’ve been before.

“It’s so nice to be back in the community and making up for lost time over the past year – our day trips are always such a laugh, and it was nice to experience something new out of the home again. We’re already looking forward to our next trip out to Cramond beach for World Ocean’s Day.

“Staff are always up for hearing what we’d like to do and where we’d like to go, and we are never stuck for ideas, so I think the list will be never ending!”

Residents who took part enjoyed simply watching the world go by after such a long period spent indoors with less opportunities for socialisation. This short trip was fulfilling and helped individuals reconnect with outside world.

Throughout lockdown, the upmarket care home laid on ‘The Grand Tour of Scotland’, which saw pensioners visit some of Scotland’s best visitor attractions from the comfort of their armchairs as part of a programme of virtual tours – including Glenkinchie Distillery and Surgeons Hall.

Part of the home’s main aim is to provide a rich activity programme for residents, which is now able to return.

Dorothy and Morna on the outing to South Queensferry

Lisa Sohn, Head Lifestyle Co-Ordinator at Cramond Residence, at the 74-bedroom care home, said: “Being able to get our residents back out into the community and revisiting some of their favourite spots has been long-awaited and something everyone in the home has been looking forward to.

“Getting out for a scenic drive has always been an activity residents have loved, so when it was announced that we were able to resume, everyone was thrilled and we now have a huge list of places to go!

“Our first trip was to the Three Bridges in Queensferry as this was highly requested, it was the first time many had left the home grounds in a year, and the first outing for our minibus in a long time!

“We always find that day trips are a hugely beneficial way to keep our residents mobile and active whilst doing something they enjoy in the fresh air.

“After a long period of winter weather, we are extremely keen to kickstart our outdoor activities where everyone can reconnect, after having to make the most of the smaller group living units for the past few months.

“There is no better feeling than seeing our residents interact with one another, get excited for their trips out, and revisit places they’ve loved in the past – we’re already planning our next few outings.”

Cramond Residence provides a combination of luxury accommodation and the highest quality of care, with all residents enjoying a wide range of amenities and activities, delicious food and bespoke care.

During lockdown, Lifestyle Coordinators led activities from The Residence Cinema, connecting to residents in their own private house lounge or in their bedrooms via smart TVs to encourage two-way communications.

The home offers beautiful gardens, a library, a hair salon, a private fine-dining space, a physiotherapy room and a cinema, which doubles as a large, multi-purpose space for a host of social events.

The nine small bubble group living facilities have up to eight bedrooms, a private lounge, dining and snug facilities.

https://cramondresidence.co.uk/

