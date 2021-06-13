Each person living in Scotland might travel 1,335 miles by car, 1,432 miles by train and 1,360 miles by plane in search of the perfect UK break this year, according to research by London North Eastern Railway (LNER).

The train operator would prefer that everyone uses the train – and not just so that they can increase their bottom line – they want everyone to think of their carbon footprint.

If only half of the planned car and plane journeys were switched to the train then each person could reduce their carbon emissions by 349kg. LNER are beginning a campaign to help travellers use more sustainable means of travelling and have published a downloadable tourist guide.

Artist Jamie Wardley was commissioned to create a series of sculptures made of black sand, and which reflect the amount of emissions resulting from a London to Edinburgh journey using different means.

In Edinburgh the sculpture is a Highland Cow and you will be able to see it during the next week at Waverley Station.

David Horne, Managing Director of LNER, said: “While the past year has been difficult, there’s been great movement in everybody taking time to consider their own impact on the environment and seeking ways to make a positive change.

“Adopting greener travel habits is something all of us can strive towards, and these sculptures are a fantastic visual representation of how the train is one of the most sustainable ways to travel, especially in relation to cars and planes.

“As normality resumes, travel increases and carbon emissions inevitably rise, we hope to inspire people across the nation to consider taking the train to reduce their carbon footprint, and collectively we can make a real difference. Our Green Guide also offers some fantastic tips to explore the sights key UK cities have to offer, the eco-friendly way.”

To help travellers make as little environmental impact as possible when holidaying in the UK as restrictions lift, the ‘Green Guide’ offers travellers eco-friendly choices, showcasing the best places to stay, eat and play during trips to Edinburgh – revealing local hotspots and even some hidden gems.

Contributions are included from LNER staff and passengers and VisitScotland, and the “Green Guide” can be downloaded for free here www.lner.co.uk/greenguides

