An investigation is underway in connection with the death of a man in West Lothian.

Emergency services were called to a flat in Mosside Drive, Blackburn, shortly before 1am on Saturday where a 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are treating the death as ‘suspicious’ and a post-mortem has been arranged to establish the cause of death.

Detectives are currently carrying out extensive enquiries to ascertain the full circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.50am on Saturday, June 12, officers were called to a flat in Mosside Drive, Blackburn.

“Police and ambulance attended and a 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A post-mortem will be carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death, however at this time the death is being treated as suspicious and extensive police enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this death.”

