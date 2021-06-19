Police are appealing for information after a break-in at a car dealership in Peebles which happened at a garage on Edinburgh Road in the town around 1.20am on Friday, 18 June.

Two people gained entry to the premises and subsequently stole a black Audi S3 car before leaving the direction of March Street.

Detective Constable Andrew Forsyth, of Galashiels Police Station, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who may have information to come forward.

“If you saw or heard anything suspicious in the area, or may have dashcam or private CCTV footage, then please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0277 of 18 June or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Like this: Like Loading...