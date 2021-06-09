A police investigation is ongoing after a man was found with serious injuries in Holyrood Park earlier this morning.

The man was conveyed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

A section of the park has been cordoned off to facilitate an examination of the scene.

His condition is not known at this time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.10am on Wednesday, 9 June, we received a report of a man seriously injured in the Holyrood Park area.

“He has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

“Officers remain at the scene conducting enquiries.”

More information is anticipated later today.

