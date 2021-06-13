EY are searching for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 in the UK who will then go forward in the world’s most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs.

The award makes a difference by encouraging entrepreneurial activity and recognised those who inspire others. It is the first and only truly global award of its kind with programmes in more than 145 cities in 60 countries.

The 21 finalists in Scotland include nine from Edinburgh and the Lothians in the areas of technology, consumer, energy and health sciences:

· Dave Acton and James Gregg, CEO and COO, Motive Offshore Group Ltd (www.motive-offshore.com) – Banff

· Ray Milne and Lewis Sim, Operations Director and Managing Director, Legasea (www.legasealtd.com) – Westhill

· Nick Jones, CEO & Co-Founder, Blockstar Developments Limited (Zumo)(https://www.zumo.money/) – Edinburgh

· Peter Badger, CEO, Clevermed (https://www.clevermed.com/) – Edinburgh

· Ali Stewart and Assean Sheikh, CEO and Co-Founder, Flavourly Limited(www.Flavourly.com) – Edinburgh

· Neil MacDonald, Managing Director, Forecast Data Services Ltd (www.forecast.global) – Edinburgh

· Amy Williams, CEO, Good-Loop (https://good-loop.com/) – Edinburgh

· Myles Stephenson, Founder & CEO. Modulr Holdings Limited (https://www.modulrfinance.com/) – Edinburgh

· Volodymyr Levykin, CEO, Skyrora Limited (www.skyrora.com) – Edinburgh

· Graeme Carling and Leanne Carling, CEO and Mergers & Acquisitions Director, United Capital Investments Limited (https://www.united-capital.co.uk) – Edinburgh

· Grant Fraser, CEO, Digitonic Ltd (www.digitonic.co.uk) – Glasgow

· Colin Kennedy, CEO, ICS Learn (www.icslearn.co.uk) – Glasgow

· Neil Nicolson, CEO, Systal Technology Solutions (www.systal.co.uk) – Glasgow

· Laura Davidson and Craig Davidson, Director and Director, Tag Digital Ltd (https://tagdigital.co.uk/) – Glasgow

· Jo-Anne Halliday, CEO, Talking Medicines (https://talkingmedicines.com/) – Glasgow

· John Devlin, CEO & Co-Founder, Ascensos (https://www.ascensos.com/) – Motherwell

· Mark Scott and Tony Ottley, CEO & Founder and COO, Bella & Duke(https://www.bellaandduke.com/) – Blairgowrie

· Chris Walker, Managing Director & Founder, Muirhall Energy Ltd(www.muirhallenergy.co.uk) – Carnwath

· Craig MacCallum, CEO, Developing IT Limited (https://www.optiseller.com/) – Stirling

· Michael Rolland, Managing Director, The Paint Shed (thepaintshed.com) – Stirling

· Brigitte Read, CEO, Snag Group Limited (www.snagtights.com) – Livingston

The judging panel will convene virtually over this month to select the regional winners. These entrepreneurs will then progress to represent their region at UK judging in October, with the announcement of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year UK overall winner in November. The UK winner will then represent the UK at the ‘EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year’ in 2022, which recognises inspiring entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries.

Mike Timmins, EY Scotland Entrepreneur Of The Year lead Partner said: “Entrepreneur Of The Year UK celebrates ‘unstoppable entrepreneurs’ who are making a positive impact on the economy through their remarkable resilience and innovative spirit.

“The regional finalists from across Scotland are proof that many of our entrepreneurs continue to display their incredible ambition to make a difference and solve some of business and society’s biggest challenges.”

The headline sponsor for the UK award is Julius Baer International Limited. CEO, David Durlacher, said: “Meeting the applicants for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year UK programme over the last few weeks has been truly inspiring – the strength of entrepreneurism across the UK is simply outstanding, particularly given the difficulties faced over the last 18 months from the pandemic. A huge congratulations to those who have made it through to be finalists – no easy feat amongst such tough competition.”

