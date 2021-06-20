Police are appealing for information after the attempted murder of a 34-year-old man in Edinburgh.

Officers were called to a report of a man found injured in a common stairwell in West Pilton Grove in Edinburgh at around 5pm on Friday, 18 June, 2021.

The man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he was treated for injuries to his head and body.

Detective Inspector Alison MacDonald of CID said :“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding this attempted murder, and trace whoever is responsible.

“A review of CCTV footage in the local area is ongoing and officers are carrying out house to house enquires in order to establish what happened.

“We are keen to trace the driver of a dark blue hatchback which was seen to be driving erratically in the area around the same time.

“We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this attack take place, or motorists who were driving in the area of West Pilton Grove between 4pm and 5pm on Friday, 19 June and have dash-cam footage, you may have captured something that will assist our inquiry.

“Anyone with information on this attack should contact detectives at Corstorphine Police Office though 101 quoting reference number 2690 of 19 June. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

