Hibs are working alongside the City of Edinburgh Council to operate a COVID-19 testing facility at Easter Road.

The facility opened yesterday and will run until Monday 28th June, operating from 9:30am – 4:30pm.

Members of the public can access the drive in testing facility by entering the East Stand gates via Ablion Place/Hawkhill Avenue.

The facility will operate as an asymptomatic testing site and encourages anyone wishing to be tested in the area to make the trip to Easter Road Stadium during the operating times.

Greg McEwan, Interim CEO commented, “Hibernian are pleased to be able to partner up with the City of Edinburgh Council in their efforts to curb the virus with a pop up drive in testing site at the Stadium. Easter Road Stadium is a prominent venue within the community and indeed Edinburgh so it’s a pleasure to be able to offer our facilities.”

Like this: Like Loading...