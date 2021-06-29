Ben Macpherson MSP, Minister for Social Security and Local Government and MSP for the Edinburgh Northern and Leith constituency visited SciMart – a farmers market with a scientific twist, presented at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh as part of this year’s Edinburgh Science Festival.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the creation of the World Food Programme, SciMart explored the science of food and drink and introduces us local food producers, artisans and scientists who revealed the fascinating facts behind some of our favourite foodstuffs.









Ben Macpherson MSP with Edinburgh Science CEO, Dr Simon Gage and Head of Development and Marketing, Hannah Schlesinger. Credit Chris Scott

Edinburgh Science Festival runs from Sat 26 June to Sun 11 July with a theme of One World: Science Connects Us.

With programming for the Planet as Scotland prepares for COP26, celebrating women in STEM and the fight against the pandemic as this year’s key areas of focus, the Festival presents over 200 interactive exhibitions and talks in and around Edinburgh as well as a wide range of fascinating digital talks and workshops for people of all ages to choose from.

Ben Macpherson MSP with Edinburgh Science CEO, Dr Simon Gage – Credit Chris Scott

