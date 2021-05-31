On the 26th of June 2021, GrizzFit, Linlithgow’s Newest State of the Art Gym, are holding an event which will see the team take on the physical challenge of completing 24 WODS (Workout of the Day) in 24 hours to raise funds for charities The Anthony Nolan Trust and Rock2recovery.

Fundraisers Barry McGeachie, Tom Griscti, Jen Matthews said: “The aim of the event is to raise awareness for our chosen charities as well as much needed funding to support the work they do. Money raised for charities has been greatly affected as a result of Covid and as restrictions ease we want to use this opportunity to help as much as possible.

“The charities we have chosen are both close to our hearts for various reasons after experiencing the help they provide for family members and friends first hand. Both of these charities have great meaning for the team and go a long way to helping many lives in different ways.”

The charities chosen are Rock2Recovery a veteran based charity https://rock2recovery.co.uk/ and The Anthony Nolan Trust which supports people suffering with blood cancer https://www.anthonynolan.org/

The #24in24 campaign can be followed on social media

Instagram : www.instagram.com/grizzfituk

Facebook: Grizz Fit | Facebook

Donations can be made via: 24 in 24 – Online fundraising Service (sponsorme.co.uk)

Limited edition T-shirts also available to purchase to raise even more money for the charities.

The 24 in 24 Event will be taking place from 9am on 26th June to 9am on Sunday 27th June 2021 at GrizzFit, Unit 4, Mill Road Industrial Estate, Little Mill Business Park, EH49 6DS

Like this: Like Loading...