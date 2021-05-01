Two Edinburgh-based charities will receive a share of almost £1.2 million funding from the ScottishPower Foundation, which supports incredible projects that make a positive impact on people and communities across the country.

This year’s Foundation-funded projects – which support art and culture, education and empowerment, citizenship and society, and biodiversity and climate change – were selected on the basis of the significant and lasting contributions they will make to society, while enhancing people’s quality of life.

Almost £9.2 million has been awarded to successful charities since the Foundation was established in 2013.



Drake Music Scotland will use the £50,000 it was awarded to help run its “Figurenotes: Everyone can play” programme, which will help transform music education across Scotland and beyond. The programme will embed a fully inclusive system in the curriculum that gives children access to an easier way to play music. Active participation in music making has proven benefits for wellbeing and key learning outcomes such as improved communication skills.

Now in its second year, the Dynamic Earth Charitable Trust’s Planetarium will develop a programme of innovative science engagement for underserved groups thanks to the £76,000 it has received. New elements include a ScottishPower Foundation Community Pass, offering free visits and supported learning for disadvantaged people; teacher training; and new learning materials to accompany flagship shows on climate change and marine biodiversity for all visitors.

Melanie Hill, Executive Officer and Trustee at the ScottishPower Foundation, said: “Once again, we were overwhelmed by the extraordinary work being delivered in our communities – day in and day out – and we’re very proud to support this year’s charities. The ScottishPower Foundation is committed to supporting projects that make a hugely positive impact on people’s lives and that’s what these organisations do in abundance.

“From improving education to promoting environmental protection and enhancing lives, the charities we’re supporting this year are doing truly transformative work.

“We know that throughout these challenging times, people are relying on the support of charities more than ever before, and with the help of the ScottishPower Foundation, this year’s projects can go further and make a difference for more people.”

Thursa Sanderson OBE, Chief Executive, Drake Music Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be chosen to be one of Scottish Power Foundation’s successful charities in 2021. This support will help us create web-based software for the inclusive music system Figurenotes which will transform access to music education across Scotland. Figurenotes is a fun and simple tool which helps people of all abilities play simple tunes within minutes of picking up an instrument for the first time.”

John Simpson, CEO at Dynamic Earth, said: “We feel honoured to be chosen as a charity partner of the ScottishPower Foundation in 2021 amongst some amazing other charities and projects. This funding means that Dynamic Earth will be able to undertake a much more in-depth and valuable engagement programme for underserved groups.

“We will be proud to launch a brand new ScottishPower Foundation Planetarium Community Pass in 2021 – to offer free visits and supported science learning to disadvantaged families. This funding will help us to reach new people and inspire them with the wonder of our planet and the environmental challenges we face.”

The ScottishPower Foundation was established in 2013 to make a significant and lasting contribution to society, enhancing the lives of people living in communities throughout the UK. It provides funding to help support the advancement of education, environmental protection, arts and culture and citizenship. It also supports charities who aim to provide relief from poverty, disability, or other disadvantages.



scottishpowerfoundation.com

