A technology to help reduce falls and help people to live independently has won the Innovation in Health Tech category at the LaingBuisson awards for “uniquely providing high tech in a traditionally low-tech sector”.

Edinburgh Napier University and Scotland’s Digital Health and Care Institute were involved with the creation of ARMED, a prevention technology produced by HAS Technology, which is aimed at reducing falls, reducing hospital admissions and avoiding care emergencies. The product measures data associated with frailty and risk of falling which allows care givers to step in earlier to prevent significant health risks from developing. It can also promote self-management by making people more aware of their own state of health.

Senior woman sitting in sofa and using smart watch and digital tablet

Brian Brown, Director of ARMED, said: “We are delighted that our ARMED solution has been recognised in these prestigious awards. The pandemic has accelerated the need for innovative solutions that allow risk factors to be monitored from afar and help keep people out of hospital. ARMED empowers people with information that supports wellbeing and independence.

“Being able to implement and manage the software remotely over the pandemic has been key to its continued success and we are thrilled to see that digital transformation is being embraced by the sector. Increasing independence and identifying risks at the earliest opportunity is central to the work of ARMED.”

ARMED was in the 1% of companies chosen to be a Microsoft partner. It has won several other awards in the last year. This multi-award winning solution is currently being used by hundreds of users including councils, housing associations, telecare services, health and social care partnerships and private home care providers.

https://www.hastechnology.com/armed

