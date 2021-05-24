Police Scotland are reminding the public that the trapping of certain types of animal is allowed under certain circumstances, but birds of prey should not be trapped but sometimes this happens accidentally.

It is illegal for a trap operator to fail to release a bird of prey if it enters a trap.

They advised that if you find a bird of prey in a trap or are unsure if a trap is being used legally, report it to police or anonymously via Crimestoppers online or 0800 555 111.

You can use the app what3words to pinpoint the exact location.

Additionally, if you believe an animal or bird is being subjected to unnecessary suffering report it, as quickly as possible, to the Scottish SPCA

Do not interfere with any traps you find.

