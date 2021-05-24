A man has today been convicted of the death of a teenager in Edinburgh in December 2018.

20-year-old Ewan Fulton pled guilty to the culpable homicide of 15-year-old Mhari O’Neill at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Mhari had met Fulton on a social media site and they met up in Edinburgh city centre on Friday, 7 December, 2018.

They then went to Calton Hill, where, after drinking, Fulton left Mhari injured, intoxicated and in a vulnerable state. She was discovered by a passer-by the next morning.

Detective Inspector Susan Balfour from the Major Investigation Team said: “This has been a distressing time for Mhari’s family and our thoughts remain with them and her friends. We welcome the conviction of Ewan Fulton and hope it brings some comfort to Mhari’s loved ones.”

Ewan Fulton is due to be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh next month.

Like this: Like Loading...