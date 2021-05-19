Hibs will host the mighty Arsenal FC at Easter Road on Tuesday 13 July 2021 in a pre-season friendly. The match will kick off at 6pm.

The game against the EPL giants forms part of a training camp for the Gunners’ first team squad in Edinburgh but if things go well on Saturday the occasion could give the fans a chance to see the Scottish Cup paraded.

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta said: “We’re pleased to confirm our second game in Scotland as part of a week-long training camp that will help us prepare for the 2021/22 season.

“The matches against Hibs and Rangers will be good tests for us and we’re looking forward to playing against two strong opponents.

“Pre-season is an important time for the squad and we’re delighted to have this organised early so we can get the most out of the two matches and the training camp.”

Due to current restrictions relating to the coronavirus pandemic, away fans will not be able to attend the match.

Hibs’ Interim Chief Executive Greg McEwan said: “We are delighted to play host to Arsenal Football Club in July in what should be a fantastic glamour friendly for the club and one that we hope will see the return of fans to Easter Road as well.

“We have secured our return to European football and matches like these should give us a great taste of what is to come throughout the 2021/22 season.”

More detailed match information, including ticketing information for home supporters and other ways to watch, will be released in due course.

