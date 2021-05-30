Hibs held their Player of the Year awards last night with Martin Boyle, Leah Eddie, Josh Doig, Alex Gogic and the fans all honoured.

Continuing Covid-19 restrictions meant the event had to be held virtually, but regular compere Grant Stott was back to oversee proceedings to bring some form of normality to the ceremony.

Supporters were also able to play their part, not only being able to watch the event on HibsPass and Hibs TV Pay Per View but also by voting on a range of categories.

Player of the Year and Players Player of the Year – Martin Boyle

The Socceroo scored 15 goals in 48 appearances and has been named in the Australia World Cup squad.

Young Player of the Year – Josh Doig

The teenager capped a superb first professional campaign by also being named the Scottish Football Writers Association’s Young Player of the Year.

He was also shortlisted in the PFA Scotland Awards in the same category, and earned a call-up to Scot Gemmill’s Scotland Under-21 squad.

Women’s Player of the Year – Leah Eddie

The 20-year-old defender’s future for the Scotland international looks bright with more caps on the horizon.

Goal of the Season – Alex Gogic v Kilmarnock, January 16, 2021

His persistence to try and win the ball back in the Killie penalty area paid off, and the ball broke to him at the edge of the area before he unleashed a powerful right-foot drive into the keeper’s top left-hand corner.

Moment of the Year – Supporters of Hibernian FC

Hibs fans have backed the team through thick and thin, and this season posed unprecedented challenges with Covid-19 restrictions keeping supporters away from seeing their beloved side in person home and away.

However, more than 11,000 people supported the club by buying season tickets despite the uncertainty at the start of the 2020/21 campaign, and that support has continued throughout the season.

Like this: Like Loading...