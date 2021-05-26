Hibs’ pair Josh Doig and Daniel Mackay have been named in Scot Gemmill’s Under-21 squad for a friendly double header against Northern Ireland next month.

The games take place on Wednesday 2 June, KO 3pm and Saturday 5 June, KO 2pm.

sfa

The head coach has named a 24-player squad for the matches, with only Brian Kinnear, Lewis Mayo and Glenn Middleton remaining from the previous squad named in October 2020.

Both matches will take place behind closed doors at the C&G Systems Stadium in Dumbarton and provide Gemmill with a valuable chance to get the youngsters back on the pitch ahead of the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers getting underway in September.

Athletic Bilbao striker Ewan Urain is among the new faces, receiving his first Scotland call-up.

Scotland Under-21 Squad

Scott Banks Crystal Palace, Kieron Bowie Fulham, Jack Burroughs Coventry City, Logan Chalmers Dundee United, Tom Clayton Liverpool, Robbie Deas Inverness, Josh Doig Hibernian, Ethan Erhahon St Mirren, Lewis Fiorini NAC Breda +, Cameron Harper Inverness, Kyle Joseph Wigan Athletic, Stephen Kelly Rangers, Brian Kinnear Rangers, Roddy MacGregor Inverness, Daniel Mackay Hibernian, Archie Mair Norwich City, Lewis Mayo Rangers, Josh McPake Rangers, Glenn Middleton St Johnstone FC ++, Zak Rudden Partick Thistle, Cieran Slicker Manchester City, Ewan Urain Athletic Club Bilbao, Stephen Welsh Celtic, Ben Williamson Rangers, + on loan from Manchester City FC, ++ on loan from Rangers FC

Like this: Like Loading...