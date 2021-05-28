Former Hibs’ midfielder Kevin Thomson will be Kelty Hearts’ new manager for their first season in the SPFL.

Thomson will be unveiled officially on Saturday at New Central Park.

Thomson was one of the ‘golden generation’ of Hibs’ youngsters who enjoyed success under Tony Mowbray before moving to Rangers then Middlesbrough. He returned to Easter Road in 2013 and played for now wages until the end of the season then signed a one-year deal. He fell out of favour under Terry Butcher and signed for Dundee before returning to Hibs under Alan Stubbs where he played in the League Cup final defeat to Ross County. He also played a significant role in Hibs defeat of Hearts in the Scottish Cup, memorably heading the ball off the line in injury time at Tynecastle.

Recently he has been coaching with Rangers.

Thomson told the club website: “This is the perfect fit for me at the correct stage in my management and coaching career, it’s a club that I know well and I am sure we can achieve success together in the years ahead. I can’t wait to get started on the challenge ahead in my 1st managerial job in the SPFL and to get to work with the players and backroom team on the training pitch, I am also really looking forward to meeting the Kelty Hearts supporters and people within the community over the coming weeks and months.”

General Manager, Dean Mckenzie added:“I’ve known Kevin for a few years now and we have kept in contact about football in general and about the club over that time. You can’t help to be impressed with his drive and ambition and we are thrilled he chose Kelty Hearts FC to begin his managerial career and to have one of the best up and coming coaches at our club. We have no doubts Kevin will go onto bigger things in his management career and we hope to help him do that by giving our new manager and his team our full backing.”

Like this: Like Loading...