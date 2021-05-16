Hibs captain ‘Sir’ David Gray admits to being ‘frustrated’ personally about his lack of games this season but he appreciates that his role at the club is to help push the players who are in Jack Ross’s starting line-up.

Gray made his first league performance of the season in yesterday’s 0-0 draw with Celtic although he contributed to the Betfred League Cup campaign and has spent his time on the bench whilst Paul McGinn continued to display consistent performances at right-back.

Scottish Cup Quarter Final – Hibernian v Motherwell. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 24/04/2021 Hibs progress to the semi finals of the Scottish Cup after beating Motherwell 4-2 on penalties after the game finished 2-2. Pic shows: Credit: Ian Jacobs

After the final whistle Gray told Hibs TV: “It felt very very good. It’s been a long time since I’ve been on the pitch so it was great to be part of today. I really enjoyed it. Ito was tough to say the least but just great to be back on the pitch.

“Frustration would be the right word for myself to use from a personal point of view. Everybody want to play and if anyone is happy to be sitting around and not participating then they are in the wrong job. I’ve always wanted to be playing as much as possible but at the same time I appreciate the role I have got is the same as everyone had got at the club and that is to make sure that we are all in it together. That’s been the driving force all season and you can see that with the defensive displays that we have had.

“Myself and Darren have had to be patient and work as hard as we can in training so when that opportunity does come we are as ready as we can be to take it. The big man (McGregor) has shown that today. He was fantastic and every time he has stepped in he has been brilliant.

“The main driving force for us both is to be as good as we can be in training to make sure that the lads have been pushed every day as well.

“We always say every year that we want to finish in Europe and we want to win a cup and we’ve managed to do that. We have put ourselves in a very good position now with the cup as well. We have an opportunity to win that which is great and in terms of the league campaign we have been fantastic.

“We fully deserved where we finished in the league and hopefully we can build on this as well and have a real positive season next year.”

Like this: Like Loading...