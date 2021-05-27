The Cyrenians’ FareShare depot based in Leith has distributed 1,800 tonnes of food to charities and community groups across Central and South East Scotland in the last year which is the equivalent of creating over 4.2 million meals, and a three-fold increase on previous year.

Cyrenians tackles the causes and consequences of homelessness. Building community through food and tackling food poverty is a large part of their work – through their FareShare depot in Leith, the charity redistributes surplus food from the supply chain to charities and community groups across Central and South East Scotland.

Cyrenians FareShare Depot Operations Supervisor Craig Buchan said, “Ever since the start of covid-19 we have seen an increased demand for access to food in a quick, dignified manner. At the height of the pandemic, we were supporting over 200 Community Food Members – all of whom are organisations in their own right, delivering valuable services in their community.

“Our model is two-fold; we prevent unnecessary food waste by working with large supermarkets and food networks to prevent surplus food being sent to waste, whilst helping organisations like Empty Kitchens Full Hearts and Eildon Housing Association and many others to redirect funds into essential frontline work by providing nutritious food at low costs.”

Director of Commercial and Trading Services Mike Hartley added: “With the communities we serve still facing increasing pressure, and charities and community groups providing a real lifeline in these difficult times, it’s clear that this service has never been more needed.

“Alongside supporting other groups across Central and South East Scotland, the depot team have helped to deliver valuable services right here in Edinburgh too. With the help of our community partners and amazing volunteers, we have been able to continue running a range of community pantries across Edinburgh – offering dignified access to high quality affordable food. This enabled us to provide over 2,500 bags of food for pantry members.

“None of this could be possible without a dedicated team of staff and volunteers, alongside the financial support of individuals and businesses far and wide. On behalf of everyone at Cyrenians, I offer our sincere gratitude.”

To find out more, visit www.cyrenians.scot

