The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the 24 hours to 19 May 2021 in Scotland are shown below.
Due to an increased number of cases in Glasgow and Moray these two local authority areas will remain in Level Three for an extra week at least until 24 May.
But for most of the rest of Scotland there has been a move to Level Two.
The restrictions at Level Two mean that groups of eight people from up to eight households can meet outdoors, and people can meet in each other’s homes including for overnight stays. Up to six people from three households can meet indoors.
International travel is now allowed on the basis of a traffic light system, but the First Minister has urged caution and staycationing. Those entering from red list countries must go to a quarantine hotel. Those on the amber list must self isolate at home and take two PCR tests.
Those entering from the green list must also take a PCR test. The green list is the same as the rest of the UK, allowing a four nations approach. The countries include Australia, Brunei, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Israel and Jerusalem, New Zealand, Portugal (And Azores and Madeira), Singapore, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, St Helena, ascension and Tristan de Cunha.
As at 16 May, 10,109 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS).
In the week 10 May – 16 May, six deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, a decrease of one death from the previous week.
At council level, North Lanarkshire recorded three Covid-related deaths, Glasgow City recorded two deaths, and Perth and Kinross recorded one death.
One death was of someone aged 75 or over, and the other five deaths were of people aged under 65.
Four deaths occurred in hospitals, one death occurred in a care home, and one in a non-institutional setting such as at home.
There were 32 excess deaths in the previous week, representing 3% above the five year average for this week.
Today’s monthly figures also show that post Covid-19 conditions, including “long Covid”, were mentioned on 11 death certificates in the period from March 2020 to April 2021.
In addition, three deaths in Scotland have been recorded with the underlying cause of death being due to adverse effects of Covid-19 vaccines. This is in the context of 2.81 million people having been given at least one vaccine dose by 30 April 2021, according to statistics from Public Health Scotland.
Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “Last week there were no registered COVID-19 deaths in 29 of Scotland’s 32 council areas. Across Scotland, six COVID-19 deaths were registered which is the lowest number since early September last year.
“The report also shows that deaths from COVID-19 continues to have a greater impact on people living in Scotland’s more deprived communities. Over the course of the pandemic, people living in these most deprived areas are 2.4 times as likely to die with COVID-19 than those living in the least deprived areas after adjusting for age.”
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New tests
|Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks)
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold)
|Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of first dose vaccinations administered
|Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in bold
|Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
|19 May 2021
|394
|59
|26,912
|1.6%
|0
|7,664
|4
|78
|230,436
|3,051,383
|41,150
|1,704,388
|18 May 2021
|268
|29
|17,515
|1.7%
|0
|7,664
|4
|70
|230,042
|3,045,152
|1,669,469
|17 May 2021
|161
|21
|11,361
|1.6%
|0
|7,664
|3
|68
|229,774
|3,035,790
|32,960
|1,638,536
|16 May 2021
|292
|45
|16,003
|2.0%
|0
|7,664
|229,613
|3,020,335
|38,508
|1,621,031
|15 May 2021
|413
|54
|27,866
|1.6%
|0
|7,664
|229,321
|3,003,339
|41,828
|1,599,519
|14 May 2021
|215*
|37
|17,457*
|1.3%*
|2
|7,664
|3
|64
|228,908
|2,985,557
|41,814
|1,575,765
|13 May 2021
|270
|26
|25,093
|1.2%
|1
|7,662
|4
|63
|228,693
|2,968,169
|44,015
|1,551,339
|12 May 2021
|345
|1.3%
|0
|39,917
|11 May 2021
|238
|1.7%
|41,124
|10 May 2021
|168
|17
|11,516
|1.6%
|0
|7,661
|6
|72
|227,840
|2,909,156
|28,181
|1,485,296
|9 May 2021
|200
|24
|13,976
|1.5%
|0
|7,661
|227,672
|2,897,975
|32,089
|1,468,296
|8 May 2021
|224
|33,341
|7 May 2021
|236
|1
|6 May 2021
|283*
|35
|0.9%*
|0
|7,660
|11
|58
|227,012
|2,860,635
|54,016
|1,400,296
|5 May 2021
|85*
|11
|11,273*
|0.8%*
|0
|7,660
|13
|69
|226,729
|2,846,834
|1,373,882
|4 May 2021
|139
|43
|13,744
|1.1%
|0
|7,660
|11
|58
|226,644
|2,833,761
|1,348,050
|3 May 2021
|132
|10,195
|1.5%
|0
|2,824,955
|1,326,599
|2 May 2021
|146
|14,213
|1.1%
|0
|2,817,752
|1,297,664
|1 May 2021
|175
|19,638
|1.1%
|1
|2,811,343
|1,263,862
|30 April 2021
|191
|38
|18,500
|1.1%
|0
|7,659
|9
|67
|226,052
|2,802,152
|45,574
|1,224,861
|29 April 2021
|178
|21
|25,392
|0.8%
|5
|7,659
|12
|70
|225,861
|2,796,810
|1,184,629
|28 April 2021
|204
|1
|12
|75
|2,789,978
|48,073
|1,142,947
|27 April 2021
|133
|11
|81
|26 April 2021
|142
|45
|9,816
|1.7%
|12
|93
|225,346
|2,773,770
|1,068,704
|25 April 2021
|176
|16,434
|1.3%
|technical difficulties – no figures
|24 April 2021
|177
|18,384
|1.1%
|4
|7,653
|225,028
|2,764,607
|50,178
|993,180
|23 April 2021
|255
|27
|19,771
|1.5%
|1
|7,649
|12
|93
|224,851
|2,758,381
|39,380
|949,228
|22 April 2021
|231
|34
|23,302
|1.1%
|3
|7,648
|12
|93
|224,596
|2,755,175
|53,176
|898,231
|21 April 2021
|273
|37
|24,349
|1.3%
|1
|7,645
|14
|107
|224,365
|2,752,575
|52,911
|847,655
|20 April 2021
|178
|1.4%
|2
|7,644
|13
|106
|224,092
|2,750,052
|42,510
|797,267
|19 April 2021
|232
|30
|10,649
|2.5%
|0
|7,642
|14
|104
|223,914
|2,747,694
|22,158
|757,115
|18 April 2021
|211
|26
|15,097
|1.6%
|0
|7,642
|223,682
|2,744,231
|33,550
|738,420
|17 April 2021
|210
|22
|19,331
|1.2%
|2
|7,642
|223,471
|2,733,387
|38,256
|715,714
|16 April 2021
|204
|12
|18,125
|1.4%
|3
|7,640
|18
|109
|223,261
|2,722,084
|40,179
|688,761
|15 April 2021
|237
|27
|23,580
|1.2%
|1
|7,637
|16
|115
|222,897
|2,708,691
|41,273
|661,975
|14 April 2021
|278
|29
|24,794
|1.3%
|3
|7,636
|20
|119
|222,660
|2,694,971
|634,422
|13 April 2021
|221
|21
|15,354
|1.6%
|3
|7,633
|20
|133
|222,382
|2,682,706
|605,126
|12 April 2021
|199
|28
|9,797
|2.4%
|0
|7,630
|21
|154
|222,161
|2,668,723
|32,444
|590,174
|11 April 2021
|250
|26
|15,916
|1.8%
|0
|7,630
|221,962
|2,657,578
|31,230
|568,875
|10 April 2021
|281
|31
|22,183
|1.5%
|4
|7,630
|221,712
|2,643,510
|44,147
|551,026
|9 April 2021
|285
|36
|20,729
|1.6%
|6
|7,626
|20
|168
|221,431
|2,625,577
|41,182
|524,812
|8 April 2021
|364
|41
|26,582
|1.6%
|1
|7,620
|21
|174
|221,146
|2,608,831
|36,036
|500,376
|7 April 2021
|289
|46
|22,093
|1.5%
|5
|7,619
|21
|192
|220,782
|2,593,932
|31,575
|479,239
|6 April 2021
|259
|268 (from 28 March to 3 April)
|14,268
|2%
|0
|7,610
|21
|196
|220,493
|2,577,816
|19,942
|463,780
|5 April 2021
|248
|11,373
|2.5%
|0
|7,610
|2,565,280
|16,760
|456,374
|4 April 2021
|343
|14,164
|2.7%
|0
|7,610
|2,553,837
|34,064
|451,057
|3 April 2021
|397
|21,560
|2.1%
|0
|7,610
|2,535,889
|40,542
|434,941
|2 April 2021
|414
|23,818
|2.0%
|2,515,748
|37,889
|414,540
|1 April 2021
|400
|73
|25,956
|1.8%
|8
|7,610
|21
|215
|218,432
|2,493,327
|42,984
|399,062
|31 March 2021
|542
|73
|28,144
|2.1%
|6
|7,602
|21
|237
|218,432
|2,464,069
|42,984
|354,756
|30 March 2021
|411
|17,468
|2.8%
|12
|7,596
|23
|250
|2,436,398
|38,752
|338,443
|29 March 2021
|352
|44
|12,456
|3.2%
|0
|7,584
|22
|259
|217,749
|2,409,826
|38,060
|326,263
|28 March 2021
|422
|81
|17,627
|2.6%
|0
|7,584
|22
|264
|217,127
|2,385,709
|44,508
|312,320
|27 March 2021
|563
|119
|25,519
|2.4%
|6
|7,584
|26
|283
|216,705
|2,358,807
|50,875
|294,714
|26 March 2021
|543
|94
|24,886
|2.4%
|6
|7,578
|26
|296
|216,142
|2,322,832
|53,699
|279,814
|25 March 2021
|701
|157
|31,946
|2.4%
|10
|7,572
|32
|310
|215,599
|2,285,711
|50,083
|263,236
|22 March 2021
|359
|46
|10,759
|3.7%
|0
|7,552
|33
|353
|213,888
|2,182,400
|42,368
|225,096
|20 March 2021
|488
|85
|19,947
|2.7%
|8
|7,552
|31
|367
|212,997
|2,085,525
|207,028
|15 March 2021
|456
|70
|11,261
|4.7%
|0
|7,510
|40
|447
|210,008
|1,908,991
|22,201
|161,945
|14 March 2021
|484
|75
|16,261
|3.3%
|2
|7,510
|40
|461
|209,552
|1,888,697
|25,362
|160,038
|9 March 2021
|466
|62
|16,342
|3.3%
|19
|7,441
|50
|614
|206,465
|1,789,377
|19,672
|123,686
|7 March 2021
|390
|63
|14,057
|3.2%
|0
|7,421
|61
|628
|205,498
|1,759,750
|115,930
|5 March 2021
|498
|73
|3.1%
|11
|7,409
|64
|666
|1,717,672
|29,064
|108,197
|4 March 2021
|500
|71
|24,723
|2.5%
|27
|7,398
|69
|726
|204,055
|1,688,808
|34,237
|100,058
|2 March 2021
|542
|104
|14,537
|4.4%
|33
|7,164
|71
|784
|203,012
|1,634,361
|84,445
|1 March 2021
|386
|70
|4.5%
|0
|7,131
|71
|824
|202,470
|Lows and highs prior to 1 March
|27 February 2021
|525
|106
|19,615
|3.1%
|18
|7,129
|74
|898
|201,512
|1,570,153
|27,224
|72,178
|4 February 2021
|1,149
|159
|27,668
|4.9%
|53
|6,322
|127
|1,812
|183,418
|694,347
|45,085
|9,031
|Highs and lows in January
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|31 December 2021
|2,622
|28,295
|10.1%
|68
|70
|1,174
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.