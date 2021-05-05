Firefighters have spent the day tackling a large blaze in the roof of Lanark Road Nursery in Colinton which started just after 7am this morning.

A section of Lanark Road was cordoned off and substantial damage has been caused to the building. Police Scotland advised motorists to avoid the area.

A turntable ladder poured water from above in a bid to extinguish the flames in the three-storey building.

There were no reported casualties.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 07:19 on Wednesday to reports of a building fire on Lanark Road, Edinburgh.

“Operations control mobilised six appliances and a height vehicle to the scene to extinguish a well-developed fire affecting the roof space of a three-storey building.

“There are no reported casualties at this time.”

