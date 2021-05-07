Albion Rovers manager Brian Reid has picked up the Scottish League Two Glen’s Manager of the Month award for April 2021.

Following the recommencement of the Scottish League 1 & 2 season, Albion Rovers, like other League Two teams, faced an extremely busy month in which Brian Reid led his team to win five out of eight matches. The Coatbridge-side finished their season this week and have cemented their position in League Two for next year.

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “April was a fixture-packed month for all clubs in League Two so Albion Rovers did extremely well to rack up so many victories. Congratulations to Brian Reid for picking up the Glen’s Manager of the Month award. His side can now enjoy a well-earned rest before the hard work begins for next season.”

Brian Reid, Manager for Albion Rovers, said: “I’m absolutely delighted, it’s a great credit to everyone at the club and not just myself to pick up the award. We are a tight-knit family club and all my staff and the board have helped immensely in turning our season around.

“It is a testament to the hard work that was put in during the prolonged break to reinvigorate the squad and become a side that feared no team in the division. Our away performances especially were of the highest quality and we steered clear of the bottom with ease in the end.

“The group of players ran themselves into the ground and did an exceptional job considering most of them hadn’t played in over a year.”

