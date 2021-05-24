Morningside Gallery are showing new paintings by Scott Naismith whose abstract paintings provide a glimpse of Scottish landscapes with the unseen elements which have formed them.

In the film below Scott talks about his paintings and the way he applies layers to the canvas, sometimes with spray paint. Visits to the gallery are now possible again, but there is also a virtual viewing through the video at the foot of this article.

MORNINGSIDE GALLERY

94 Morningside Rd,

Edinburgh EH10 4BY

TEL: 0131 447 3041

EMAIL: art@morningsidegallery.co.uk

FREE TO USE Eileadh Swan, owner of Morningside Gallery, in front of an artwork in the Morningside Road venue. During the Coronavirus lockdown, the gallery allowed passers-by to choose the art displayed in the gallery windows

