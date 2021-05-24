Morningside Gallery are showing new paintings by Scott Naismith whose abstract paintings provide a glimpse of Scottish landscapes with the unseen elements which have formed them.
In the film below Scott talks about his paintings and the way he applies layers to the canvas, sometimes with spray paint. Visits to the gallery are now possible again, but there is also a virtual viewing through the video at the foot of this article.
