Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault that occurred in the parking area of the Don Pollo restaurant Osprey Brae, Livingston which took place around 2100 on Saturday April 3.

During the attack, the 26-year-old male victim was subjected to racial abuse.

Officers have now appealed to the public for any information that would help to identify the culprit.

Police Constable Ben Ross, said: “A 26 year old male sustained minor injuries to his face and was subjected to racial remarks as a result of this incident.

Enquiries are still ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have CCTV covering the area”

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting incident number 4228 of 03/04/2021 or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

