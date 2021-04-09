In a statement just after midday Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip, husband of Her Majesty the Queen, had died peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

The Queen’s Royal Representative in Edinburgh, the Lord Lieutenant Frank Ross, said: “Throughout Prince Philip’s extraordinary lifetime, he showed great appreciation for this city and its people. During his countless visits to the Capital as Duke of Edinburgh, he regularly reached out to fellow veterans and serving personnel and thousands of our children and students, both through the Duke of Edinburgh Award and his longstanding links with our Universities.

“As patron of so many Edinburgh-based charities, he won a special place in the hearts of Scottish people. It’s with great sadness that I share on behalf of the city our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to all the members of the Royal Family at this very sad time. It has been my privilege and honour to personally represent His Royal Highness in Edinburgh. Just like his consort to the monarch, his legacy will be longstanding.”

Flags are flying at half-mast outside Edinburgh's City Chambers today as a mark of respect following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/YQH6ySXq1z — The City of Edinburgh Council (@Edinburgh_CC) April 9, 2021

Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh, born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark in Corfu on 10 June 1921, married Princess Elizabeth on 20 November 1947. On the morning of their wedding, he was created the Duke of Edinburgh and was formally made a British Prince in 1957.

His Royal Highness retired from his royal duties on 2 August 2017, aged 96, having completed more than 22,200 solo engagements since 1952. He remained Patron, President or Member of around 30 Edinburgh-based organisations, including: the Universities of Edinburgh and Heriot Watt, the Royal Botanical and Zoological Societies of Scotland, the National Galleries, Royal British Legion and the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce and Enterprise.

He was the longest-serving consort of a reigning British monarch and the oldest ever male member of the British royal family.

The Rt Hon Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, Frank Ross PHOTO ©2017 The Edinburgh Reporter

