A police investigation is underway after a minibus owned by ‘Simply Play’, a West Lothian based non-profit that delivers after-school and holiday care in local schools and community centres was stolen from outside a Bathgate primary school and set it on fire.

The minibus bus was being used to collect the children from school each day and offer them play opportunities until parents collect them at the end of the day.

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in West Lothian are investigating the theft of a vehicle from outside a school in Bathgate which was later found burnt out in Fauldhouse.

“The theft happened from outside the school on Leyland Road on Friday, 9 April, sometime after 5.30pm. The vehicle was then found burnt out on Monday evening, 12 April 2021, in Fauldhouse.

“Anyone who saw the vehicle between Friday, 9 April and Monday, 12 April, or has any information to assist police enquiries, should contact officers on 101 and quote incident number 1056 of 14 April. A report can be made to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Like this: Like Loading...