Chief Constable Iain Livingstone QPM has issued the following statement after Buckingham Palace officially announced the death of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.

He said: “It is with great sadness that we have today learned of the death of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness spent many days in Scotland, particularly at Balmoral, and met many people at functions in Aberdeenshire and across Scotland.

“Whether at the side of Her Majesty The Queen or making his own visits to organisations, his interest in and support of those who serve Scotland and our communities was clear to everyone.

“We will be taking time to pay our respects over the coming days.”

