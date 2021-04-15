Sustainably is an app which helps charities to gather donations, and the Edinburgh-based start up says it will generate an additional £100 million for charity by the end of this year.

Founders Loral and Eishel Quinn believe that doing good should be easy and straightforward. The app connects to the user’s bank to round up any spare change to the nearest £1 supporting charitable causes with less effort and more control. So if you buy a coffee at £2.95, the app will know, using secure tech called TrueLayer, and will send 5p to the charity of your choice. There are also ways of giving regularly and within limits.

The app allows what is called frictionless giving, making it very easy for those wanting to give to charity to do so. They hope to have over 200,000 users by 2022. The charities benefit from easy updates to the donors showing them the difference their donation has made. Those who give money with Sustainably can limit their donations, stopping and starting when they want to.

Loral Quinn said: “The global pandemic and months of lockdowns have put significant financial pressure on charities over the last year with a huge decrease in traditional fundraising for charities due to social restrictions.

“According to Civil Society, it is estimated that charities in the UK will have a £12bn shortfall in donations for 2020, but the need for the support they provide has doubled.”

Now supporting over 40 charities, including Macmillan, Shelter, British Heart Foundation, Social Bite and The Rainforest Trust, Sustainably is a free app that lets people easily and safely give to their chosen good causes by rounding up cashless transactions and donating spare change automatically, every time they shop.

Loral Quinn continues, “We created Sustainably to enable people to have a positive impact as part of everyday life. Partnering with some amazing causes Sustainably is powering a new income stream for charities to help them continue their great work and using technology for good making it easier for people to give on their own terms and see their impact.”

The business has just completed a successful funding round.

https://www.sustainably.co/

