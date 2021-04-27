Following a previous appeal, police have confirmed that that a 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with two assaults in Livingston.

The incidents took place in Howden Park, around 6pm on Saturday, 24 April.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Chief Inspector Alun Williams, Area Commander for West Lothian, said: “I’d like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation.

“We continue to work with community partners regarding any and all possible youth-related disorder in Howden Park, and officers will be conducting high visibility patrols in the area. I would encourage anyone with concerns to report them to police by calling 101.”

