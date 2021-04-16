Police in Edinburgh have thanked the vast majority of people who are complying with #Coronavirus restrictions but reminded the public that officers will not hesitate to use their enforcement powers as a ‘last resort’ if circumstances dictate.

Edinburgh City Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Sean Scott said: “I would like to thank the vast majority of people who are sticking to the rules to suppress the spread of coronavirus.

9th April 2021 Edinburgh – Police increased patrols at The Meadows in Edinburgh following a weekend of disorder over the Easter weekend. *** NOT FOR SYNDICATION ***

“The sacrifices people have made have allowed some restrictions around travel and gatherings to be eased from Friday.

“We are going to see increased traffic on our roads and if you are visiting beauty spots then I would urge you to please do so safely and respectfully – leaving no trace of your visit. Please also park responsibly to allow emergency access.

“I would also remind people that under the new restrictions, gatherings are limited to six people from six households meeting outdoors only.

“Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and encourage compliance, but we will not hesitate to use our enforcement powers as a last resort.

“This approach will continue as restrictions continue to be eased over the coming months.”

