Police are appealing for information following an assault and attempted robbery which took place on Friday night around 8.30pm.

A 27-year-old woman was walking with her electric scooter along Sloan Street, where it meets Iona Street, when she was approached by a group of around 10 male and female youths.

Police Scotland.

The youths congregated around her while two of them starting shouting, before pushing her and trying to grab her scooter.

The victim managed to break free and rode off on her scooter towards Easter Road.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a Scottish accent, aged 13 to 14 years old, 5ft 2, of slim build, with blond hair.

The second suspect is described as a white male with a Scottish accent, aged 13 to 14 years old, 5ft, of slim build, with blond hair, wearing a black hooded jacket and black trousers.

Detective Inspector Clark Martin from Gayfield CID said: “Thankfully the victim was not injured, but this was still a very frightening experience for her, and it is vital we trace the individuals responsible.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area last Friday evening and witnessed the incident, or noticed a group of youths acting suspiciously, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 4136 of Friday, 16 April, 2021. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

