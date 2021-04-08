Paul Hanlon has been named in the WhoScored.com’s statistical XI team of the season.

Hanlon has been in fine form throughout the season and was rewarded with a Scotland cap.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Kilmarnock. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 16/01/2021 Hibs play host to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: HibsÕ defender, Paul Hanlon, clears the danger. Credit: Ian Jacobs

The 31-year-old won more aerial duels (188) than any other defender prior to the split, returning an impressive 73.2% aerial success rate in the process. The proactive Hibs man also ranked among the top 10 players for clearances (144) to contribute towards his inclusion with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.22.

The Hibs’ defender is one of only two outfield players who were not from Celtic or Rangers.

The full team is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Benjamin Siegrist (Dundee United) – 7.02 rating

Right-back: James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7.76 rating

Centre-back: Connor Goldson (Rangers) – 7.38 rating

Centre-back: Paul Hanlon (Hibs) – 7.22 rating

Left-back: Borna Barisic (Rangers) – 7.35 rating

Right midfield: Ryan Christie (Celtic) – 7.33 rating

Central midfield: Joe Aribo (Rangers) – 7.40 rating

Central midfield: Hakeem Odoffin (Hamilton Academical) – 7.19 rating

Left midfield: Ryan Kent (Rangers) – 7.40 rating

Striker: Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) – 7.31 rating

Striker: Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) – 7.20 rating

