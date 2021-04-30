JIM GOLDIE was great form at Musselburgh on Friday as the Uplawmoor trainer recorded a 74-1 double courtesy of Ayr Poet and Primo’s Comet.

The former was successful in the William Hil Scratch Of The Day Handicap over 1m 1f while Primo’s Comet sprung a 14-1 upset in the five-furlong William Hill Play Responsibly Handicap.

Ayr Poet was only pipped by a head at Ayr on Tuesday night and Goldie said: “I was hoping he might have come here after winning at Ayr but it’s still not a bad week for him! He’s a half brother to some good horses we’ve had including Euchen Glen and he should give his owners plenty of fun again this season.”

Paul Hanagan, who rode Ayr Poet, went on to compete a 53-1 treble aboard Richard Fahey-pair Kodiac Brown Bear and Yoshimi.

The card began with a decent debut performance by Graham Lee-ridden newcomer Bond Chairman in the EBF Novice Stakes.

Winning trainer Bryan Smart said: “I’ve run a couple of two-year-olds this season and they’ve both won. We think quite a lot of this fellow and Graham said he will come on for the race. I’d say he could go for something smarter now and see where he takes us.”

by Gordon Brown

