The Rt Hon Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, Frank Ross has announced a recall of council this week when a motion of condolence will be moved following the death of Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh.

The Lord Provost mentioned the possibility of this when he was a guest on our podcast on Saturday.

You can listen to the Lord Provost speaking about the Duke below.

He wrote to all councillors on Monday: “I have decided to convene a special meeting of Full Council for 10.00am Friday 16 April 2021 to move a motion of condolence for the Duke of Edinburgh.

“It is my intention, as it is primarily a civic event, to limit the contributions to myself, The Depute Lord Provost and the Baillie from each group and that such a contribution be limited to three minutes.”

This meeting will be online and will be broadcast on the Council website at 10am. Click here.

